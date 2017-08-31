A lost brother, debilitating PTSD: STL victims testify

Robert Aoun felt the reverberations of the 2-ton bomb from his office in Jounieh, 20 kilometers north of Beirut on Feb. 14, 2005 .



In his testimony before the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, where victims of the bombing are testifying before the chamber for the first time, Aoun recalled an officer told him that no more bodies had been found at the scene when he tried to enter the cordoned-off bomb site.



With many of his siblings abroad and his brother's wife four months pregnant, Robert carried on the search for his brother in local hospitals alone.



Almost 11 hours after the attack, Robert received a phone call informing him three unidentified bodies had been found.



At the end of the second live testimony of the day, Nada Abdelsater-Abusamra, co-legal representative, asserted the importance of the victim's case, making reference to a previous witness' remark that the HSBC had been rebuilt three days after the attack.

...