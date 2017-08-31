Dar al-Fatwa delays meeting on defining the workweek

Lebanon's Islamic leaders Wednesday postponed a meeting aimed at discussing Fridays as a Muslim holiday in public institutions. Dar al-Fatwa, headed by Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, deferred until next week a meeting called by a number of Islamic associations to demand Fridays be an all-day holiday for public employees.



It was previously 32 hours per week and Friday would see employees, both Christian and Muslim, leave public offices at 11 a.m. to allow Muslims to participate in Friday prayers.



In order to arrange for the new timetable to fit, working hours were extended until 3:30 p.m. Friday while granting employees a two-hour leave so Muslims can attend Friday prayers.



The new rules also make Saturdays full-day holidays.



Some associations have also taken to the streets and demanded the official weekly holidays be Friday and Sunday.



Friday, in addition to Saturday or Thursday, are the weekend days for many predominantly Muslim countries around the world.

...