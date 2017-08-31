President, Army chief declare victory over Daesh

President Michel Aoun Wednesday declared Lebanon's triumph over terrorism, while Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun lauded his troops' valiant efforts while announcing the conclusion of the "Fajr al-Joroud" operation.



Gen. Aoun then praised his troops and the Army for achieving the two main objectives.



The Army commander said Daesh was taken by surprise at the Army's tactics, explaining that the military had launched a three-pronged attack that the militants weren't able to counter.



The Army announced Wednesday that Corporal Aref Diab succumbed to injuries he sustained during the Army's offensive, bringing the death toll to seven Lebanese soldiers.



Following the victory announcement, Gen. Aoun spoke with U.S. Central Command head Gen. Joseph Votel who congratulated the head of the Lebanese Army for its victory.



Earlier in the day, Gen. Aoun offered his condolences to the families of fallen soldiers.



Aoun's statements came as the Army celebrated a bittersweet victory following its successful offensive against Daesh, having liberated Lebanon's northeastern border regions from the militant group.

