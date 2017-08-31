U.N. renews UNIFIL mandate, with small changes

All 15 members of the U.N. Security Council Wednesday voted to renew the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon for a further year, with some minor adjustments.



The resolution will see UNIFIL continue in its current mandate but with a greater focus on scrutinizing Hezbollah's activities. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley has been calling for UNIFIL to take a stronger stance on Hezbollah in south Lebanon and told reporters ahead of the vote that she was "very happy" with the final draft of the resolution.



UNIFIL has been deployed in south Lebanon since the late 1970s but was bolstered after Lebanon's 2006 War with Israel.



He called on the diplomats to see the UNIFIL mandate renewed without change but highlighted the need to address daily Israeli violations of Lebanon's sovereign. He said that UNIFIL was key to the stability of south Lebanon.

