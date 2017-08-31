U.S.-led coalition airstrikes stop Daesh deal convoy

The U.S.-led coalition Wednesday conducted airstrikes to prevent buses transporting Daesh (ISIS) fighters to eastern Syria, and hit vehicles carrying militants after warning that actions would be taken against a Hezbollah-brokered deal to evacuate militants from the Lebanese-Syrian border area. The coalition confirmed reports that it targeted Daesh militants after the Hezbollah deal saw the last roughly 300 militants and families leave territory straddling the Lebanese-Syrian border Tuesday.



"In accordance with the law of armed conflict, the coalition cratered the road heading east between Hamimah [in Homs province] and Albukamal [in eastern Syria] to prevent the further transport of ISIS fighters to the border area of our Iraqi partners," the coalition's statement read.



Although it stressed that it hadn't targeted the actual convoy carrying the fighters and their families, the statement said other Daesh members were targeted.



In the statement, the U.S.-led coalition distanced itself from the deal and launched a fierce tirade against the Syrian regime and its partners.



The coalition statement added that it would continue to take the necessary measures against Daesh when it is able to do so while avoiding civilian casualties.

...