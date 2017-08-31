Controversy over Lebanon’s new 2 day weekend

A recent decision by Lebanon's Parliament to adopt a Western style weekend has renewed a near-century-long debate about weekend days and equality among Christians and Muslims in the religiously diversified country.



The three-hour working day on Friday was designed for Muslim employees to leave by 11 a.m. to attend Friday prayers, however, all employees, regardless of faith were allowed to leave.



The new law, recently published in the Official Gazette, stipulated Friday as a working day, however, Muslim employees will be able to take a two-hour leave to attend prayer.



In the wake of the recent give-and-take on the issue, Future Movement MP Ammar Houri Tuesday put forward an amendment to the office hours, proposing a 34-hour week, with hours from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday.



The procedure was later dropped in favor of making Sunday holiday and Friday and Saturday as partial working days.



The Daily Star sought to ask Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh whether the new Saturday-Sunday schedule would also run for schools, however, he was unavailable for a comment.



Meanwhile, many Lebanese are joking and suggesting that a three day weekend can bring the debate to an end.

...