Day of the Disappeared marked in Lebanon

The International Day of the Disappeared was marked with several events around Beirut Wednesday with the aim of drawing attention to those who were forcibly disappeared in both past conflicts in Lebanon, and the current war in Syria.



Wednesday's events followed a two day weekend retreat organized by the ICRC, specifically for the families of missing persons, to help them develop the skills to raise awareness for their cause.



The exhibition aims to shed light on the lives of some of the individuals who have been arbitrarily detained within Syria.



The final speaker of the evening was Fadwa Mahmoud, co-founder of the Syrian organization "Families for Freedom", a pressure group that looks to secure freedom for those who have been disappeared or arbitrarily detained within Syria.

