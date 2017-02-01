Speed bumps come under scrutiny after minister’s memo

At the beginning of the year, a Public Works and Transportation Ministry memo ordered the removal of speed bumps from public roads, sparking discussion among road safety organizations over how best to promote safety.



Joe Daccache, vice president of road safety organization YASA International, told The Daily Star that in certain cases road bumps can be more dangerous to people's lives than the alternative, potential speeders.



Even the construction of the road bump needs to done properly and with a set, standardized width and height. This, Daccache said, is important because road bumps mustn't damage the vehicle or hurt the people inside it, but at the same time must serve their purpose.



Daccache also confirmed that highways and the Damascus Road are considered public.

...