Beirut gamers set their sights on millions

Just near Mar Mikhael Church in southern Beirut, some of Lebanon's small but growing gamming community is locked in a fierce round of the popular game Dota 2 . The players say their community not only bridges the gap between neighborhood and sect but now also offers youths a chance at a coveted and viable career as a pro gamer.



Two teams of five players each select one of 113 character pool of "heroes".



Mahdi Daher, 24, owns and operates Elite Gaming, a 40-computer network arena that's packed week-round with people playing against other gamers across the world.



The players say the community bridges the gaps in society, transcending Lebanon's geographical and sectarian cleavages.



As with many things in Lebanon, the gaming community has found a way to work around the challenges.



Twenty teams from around the world competed to take home the top prize of $9,139,002 . Even after deductions, each player raked in more than $1 million.



Spotnet is building a team of the best local players to turn professional.

