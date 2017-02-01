The indispensability of women

Today, Feb. 1, is the Arab Women's Day, a day to celebrate the accomplishments of the Arab woman in all Arab countries, recognizing her contribution and endless efforts toward every growth and development in her community and country.



For that, the declaration of the Arab Women Day in 2000 was thus regarded as anchoring these rights to the Kuwaiti women and opening the door for other initiatives and actions in support of women in all Arab countries.



The question of women's rights remains trailing behind other social or human rights causes despite some few momentums every now and then in some countries here and there. It is yet true that the fight for women's rights evolved, from the right to education to the right to rule.



Even in the most powerful state of the world, women's rights are still unreachable.



Changing the laws is definitely a key step toward gaining women's rights.

...