Infrastructure key to future: U.N.

Top U.N. officials called Tuesday for more investment in Lebanon and reiterated the need for timely elections while discussing local and global developments, in a meeting with reporters. U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag and U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Philippe Lazzarini met with media at the UNSCOL headquarters in Yarzeh to discuss updates to U.N. policies in Lebanon and the region.



Kaag said the U.N. hopes to see progress in not only politics but also development, humanitarian aid and security through an integrated "whole of Lebanon approach".



Investment in the country across multiple sectors was also a key thread in Lazzarini's statement. He said that while Lebanon had received an estimated $1.6 billion in assistance in 2016, making it the country to receive the most humanitarian aid worldwide after Syria, that sum was unlikely to be topped this year.



Inevitably, concerns were raised over the impact on Lebanon of the executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump that included a temporary ban on nationals of seven countries in the region including Syria as an indefinite ban on refugees entering the U.S. Lebanon hosts the most refugees per capita in the world and Lebanese officials have repeatedly called for more international resettlement of refugees from Lebanon to ease the burden on the country.

