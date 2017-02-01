Ksara bombing suspect arrested, police on high alert in Baalbeck

BEIRUT: The following security developments took place across the country Tuesday: POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN KSARA BOMBING Police in east Lebanon arrested a suspect on terror charges, the Internal Security Forces said in a statement.



Following the statement, the state-run National News Agency reported the 33-year-old suspect was thought to have been involved in the 2016 Ksara blast near Zahle in the Bekaa Valley.



SUSPECTS IN 2016 GUNFIGHT TURN THEMSELVES IN Two suspects involved in the 2016 killing of a father and his son in the Bekaa town of Ali al-Nahri surrendered to authorities in east Lebanon, state media reported.



The suspects turned themselves in to a security patrol in the Bekaa Valley, the NNA added.

...