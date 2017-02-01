Oil revenues to be placed in sovereign fund

Summary
Bidding for Lebanon's offshore oil blocks will be transparent and oil revenues will be deposited in a sovereign wealth fund, President Michel Aoun said Tuesday.
Aoun promised that the whole of the country will benefit from the oil and natural gas off Lebanon's shores.
A third governmental decree at the end of Jan. stipulated that Lebanon would join the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, a global body governing oil and gas resources.
Aoun has continuously vowed to eliminate corruption in state institutions.
