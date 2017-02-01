Judge orders Costa Brava landfill closed within four months

In a move applauded by activists, a judge Tuesday ordered the controversial Costa Brava landfill to shut down within four months.



Hasan Hamdan, a judge for urgent matters, gave his final decision on the matter after several postponements, a judicial source confirmed to The Daily Star.



Attorney Hasan Bazzi, one of the lawyers and activists who had brought a lawsuit to close Costa Brava, praised the judge's decision.



Hamdan had issued an initial decision on Jan. 11 to temporarily close the Costa Brava dump until the concerned ministries provide him with the needed documents to assess the situation at the landfill.



When asked whether Hamdan's decision would prompt for the closure of the Burj Hammoud landfill, Bazzi said no judge can enforce his decision over the other.

...