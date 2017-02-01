Ambassador condemns assassination attempt

Palestine's ambassador to Lebanon condemned the recent assassination attempt of an embassy intelligence officer, blaming foreign efforts to destabilize Palestinian refugee camps for the incident.



Dabbour 's comments came after last Sunday's assassination attempt of the chief of intelligence at the Palestinian Embassy in Lebanon, Brig.



Sharrouf survived the assassination attempt that occurred while he was on his way to meet with a recently retired Fatah official Brig.



The camps are off-limits to the Lebanese security apparatuses and are supervised by joint security forces made up of the camps' multiple factions.

...