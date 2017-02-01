Fresh frustrations arise on vote law

For Lebanese eagerly observing the four-party committee struggling to agree on a new vote law Tuesday, fresh frustration surfaced as no white smoke appeared after a series of meetings held by the representatives of the country's key parties.



However, the fiercest opposition to the committee's proposed hybrid vote law came from MP Walid Jumblatt's bloc that accused the committee of seeking to stage a "coup" against the 1989 Taif Accord that ended the 1975-90 Civil War.



Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh, who has been heading one of the delegations from Jumblatt's parliamentary Democratic Gathering bloc touring political leaders to convey the bloc's concerns over a proportional vote law, said Bassil's hybrid draft law had collapsed.



Hamadeh, accompanied by former Health Minister Wael Abu Faour and Zafer Nasser, secretary-general of Jumblatt's Progressive Socialist Party, met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday night to convey the bloc's opposition to Bassil's proposal.



Hamadeh described the meeting with Hariri as fruitful. However, he warned a proportional law would undercut the Druze sect's rights.

...