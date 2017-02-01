South Lebanon workers protest foreign competition

Marble and granite factory owners in south Lebanon Wednesday protested against the 'unfair' competition by imported products from Arab countries.



The syndicate issued a statement, saying that the granite, marble and cement factory owners have been complaining about the entry of around 80 to 100 trucks entering Lebanon through the Abboudieh in the north Lebanon province of Akkar.



It pointed out that the entry of such products, particularly from Syria, Egypt and Europe, which are tax-free, negatively impacts the local production as factory owners pay large taxes.



There are around 570 licensed factories in Lebanon and more than 500 unlicensed factories.

