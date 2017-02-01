Lebanese govt studying alternatives for trash disposal

The Lebanese government is mulling a new solution to the country's lingering trash crisis.



Minister State for Planning Michel Pharaon said that the Cabinet will discuss the emerging trash crisis, which was not included in the agenda.



Baabda judge for urgent matters Hasan Hamdan Tuesday ordered the controversial Costa Brava landfill to be shut down within four months.



The four-month period was given to allow time for those concerned in the case to find an alternative site to replace the landfill south of Beirut and prevent trash from accumulating again in the streets of the city.



In July 2015, the Naameh landfill near Beirut was closed without a viable alternative in place.

...