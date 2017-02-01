Women protest as Cabinet convenes

Women rallied Wednesday in Beirut's Riad al-Solh Square to demand government action for greater women's participation in Lebanese politics, lobbying for action on promises through the adoption of a quota in the upcoming parliamentary elections.



Barring delays, parliamentary elections are expected to be held in May, the first since 2009 after the Parliament extended its term in both 2013 and 2014 . Political parties have for years been debating the nature of a new electoral law to govern the upcoming elections.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri's 30-member government includes one female minister, the Minister of State for Administrative Development Inaya Ezzeddine.

