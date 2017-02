Tenants held a brief demonstration on Wednesday in the Dora area just north of the capital in protest of Parliament's amendment of a controversial rent law that they say will make rent prohibitively expensive.



The law affects leases signed before 1993 and approximately 200,000 apartments – mostly in Beirut – which are protected from unregulated rent hikes.



The new law will see their rents rise incrementally over the next six years until it reaches 4 percent of their home's value.

