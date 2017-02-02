Ministers hold garbage cards close to chest

Ministers discussed alternative methods of waste disposal during a Cabinet session Wednesday in an effort to pre-empt a potential trash crisis, with incinerators at the forefront of suggested solutions to Lebanon's recurring garbage woes.



Khatib did not reveal any details of the government's new plan, emphasizing that the decision to announce the solution belongs to Prime Minister Saad Hariri. Khatib also dismissed fears that the government would not be able agree on a solution before the Costa Brava landfill in south Beirut is closed.



Baabda Judge for Urgent Matters Hasan Hamdan Tuesday ordered the controversial Costa Brava landfill to be shut down within four months, sparking fears that trash would once again pile up in the streets as it did during the 2015 garbage crisis that took the government eight months to resolve.



Only four of the 128 sitting lawmakers are female, and the 30-member Cabinet includes just one woman, the Minister of State for Administrative Development Inaya Ezzeddine.

...