Citrus farmers dump produce over Syrian imports

Farmers in south Lebanon scattered produce across the Zahrani Highway Wednesday to protest the lack of supervision of Syrian imports that they say are crippling the sector. Following the outbreak of the Syrian conflict, the country's produce has flowed into Lebanon as fighting closed borders and countries imposed sanctions.



The demonstrations drew farmers from across the country.



South Lebanon farmer Qassem Qassem questioned why the Agriculture Ministry supported apple farmers in the north last year and not southern citrus farmers.



However, similar protests by farmers in the past have pointed out the low relative cost of Syrian goods.

