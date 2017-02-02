Official arrest warrant issued for would-be Costa bomber

A formal warrant has been issued for the would-be Hamra bomber who remains in custody as investigations are concluded, while the municipality of the suspect's former residence in the south increased security measures. First Military Investigative Judge Riad Abu Ghaida Tuesday issued a formal arrest warrant for the 25-year-old Lebanese would-be bomber Omar Assi.



Investigations carried out by Abu Ghaida also produced evidence that Assi was tasked by one of Daesh's officials in Raqqa to carry out the attack with the aim of targeting a location that would be crowded with civilians.



When the investigation is completed, Abu Ghaida will then issue an indictment against Assi, who is currently in custody with the Army Intelligence Directorate in the Defense Ministry.

