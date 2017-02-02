Syrian teenager shot dead in Arsal incident

General Security said in a statement that Aa.D. confessed to buying and selling arms, transferring them to terror groups and seeking to leave the country to join the ranks of the armed group.



PALESTINIAN FACTIONS DISCUSS SECURITY AT CAMPS A joint Lebanese and Palestinian security force and Palestinian factions met in Sidon to discuss recent security developments in refugee camps, notably south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh camp, just days after an assassination attempt on a Palestinian Embassy intelligence officer.



Gen. Sobhi Abou al-Arab said there was an ongoing attempt to establish a security plan between Lebanese and Palestinian security forces.

...