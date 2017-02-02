Government urged to ratify anti-child soldier convention

Speaking Wednesday at conference on protecting children in conflict settings, Saade Saadeh described his time as a child soldier in the Lebanese Civil War.



Saadeh was speaking at a roundtable discussion on improving the protection of children from becoming involved in armed conflicts.



The focus centered on Lebanon's role in child protection during conflicts, more than a decade after the country signed the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict (OPAC) in 2002 .



Speek-Warnery said that Lebanese, Palestinian and Syrian children were currently involved in conflicts and at "increasingly younger ages," despite the law already criminalizing child recruitment.



Within Lebanon the report noted that Palestinian armed factions and other armed groups had also recruited minors.

...