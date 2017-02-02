Why refugees should register marriages

According to data collected by the NRC between 2015 and 2016, out of 1,702 refugees the organization spoke to who got married in Lebanon, only 206 obtained a marriage certificate from the mukhtar (local official) – the key step in ensuring legal registration.



When this happens, refugees find themselves having to complete both marriage and birth registration before the baby turns 1 – after which registering a birth becomes a lengthy and complicated judicial procedure.



There is also the concern of recognition by the Syrian state on the refugees return if children and marriages are not legally registered.



Additionally, not registering marriages is also a missed opportunity to collect valuable data on the number of unregistered Syrian refugees in the country – especially since the UNHCR suspended refugee registration at the government's request in 2015 .



Based on the NRC's field work, new strategies need to be put in place in order to enable Syrian refugees to exercise their right to marriage in Lebanon.



As the Syrian civil war carries on and more refugees in Lebanon are reaching the age of marriage, new problems are also arising.

...