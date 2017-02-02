Renovation of UNESCO Palace under consideration

Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury said Wednesday that serious consideration would be given to renovating the UNESCO Palace in response to complaints made over the delapidated state of the facility.



All of these elements, Khoury explained, make the UNESCO Palace an important location for the various social and cultural activities.



Khoury also announced a conference to be held on Feb. 25 at the palace that will focus on producing a national plan to tackle the various issues the Culture Ministry has on its agenda.

