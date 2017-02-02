Lebanon FM opens Diaspora Energy Conference in Johannesburg

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Thursday called for the representation of the Lebanese diaspora with six parliamentary seats.



Lebanese officials are divided over the adoption of a new electoral law.



Millions of people of Lebanese origin reside abroad, including a large number of Lebanese Christians living in Latin America who fled Lebanon due to famine and war that ravaged the country during World War I.



In November 2015, Parliament approved a draft law allowing foreigners of Lebanese origin to apply for citizenship.

...