Judge releases youth accused of slander on bail

A Communist Party member Thursday will stand trial in the southern city of Sidon over defaming the Lebanese President, Prime Minister and Speaker.



Hasan Saad has been held in custody since Saturday after posting a status on Facebook on Jan. 17 which criticized senior Lebanese officials.



Various communist party comrades held a symbolic protest Thursday in Sidon, outside the Justice Palace, ahead of Saad's trial, holding placards that condemn the arrest.



Omran Fouani, a member of the communist party politburo, told The Daily Star that the protest was in solidarity with Saad and the Lebanese people who are enduring the "fire of the corrupt and sectarian political class".

...