Lebanon judge indicts 3 over Daesh links

A Lebanese judge Thursday indicted three Syrians for belonging to Daesh (ISIS) in northeast Lebanon, state media reported.



The National News Agency said that Military Investigative Judge Fadi Sawwan issued an indictment against Hasan Shehab and Riad Shehab, accusing them of belonging to Daesh and transferring money at its behest in the northeastern border town of Arsal.



In his second indictment, the judge charged Ezzat Raad with belonging to the same militant group in the nearby town of Wadi Khaled with the aim of conducting terror acts.

