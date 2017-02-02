Lebanon president threatens to use 'constitutional prerogatives' in absence of vote law

President Michel Aoun Thursday threatened to exercise his Constitutional prerogatives if lawmakers don't soon agree on a parliamentary election law that is fair for all of Lebanon's factions.



It isn't clear what Aoun could do in the absence of a new vote law.



The wide gap between the rival factions over what voting system to adopt to replace the controversial 1960 majoritarian law could plunge the country into a new political stalemate.



Aoun said that the priority was for a new electoral law.

...