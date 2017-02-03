Hariri launches census of Palestinian refugees

Prime Minister Saad Hariri reiterated the importance of the right of return for Palestinians Thursday at an event launching the first official census of the Palestinian refugee community in Lebanon.



Hariri went on to say that the presence of Palestinian refugees was welcomed in Lebanon, but highlighted the need for the community to be able to return to their homeland.



The study aims to reach all residents of the 12 Palestinian camps, refugees in areas adjacent to the camps as well as refugees in the roughly 121 "Palestinian gatherings" outside the official camps.



There are an estimated 450,000 Palestinian refugees registered in Lebanon, with an estimated 65 percent of them believed to be living below the local poverty line. A further 40,000 to 50,000 Palestinian refugees have fled the conflict in Syria to Lebanon in recent years.

...