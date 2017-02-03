Army to crack down on capital offense suspects

BEIRUT: The following security developments took place around Lebanon Thursday: CAPITAL OFFENSE SUSPECTS TO BE STRICTLY



ARMY ENGAGES IN BEKAA VALLEY FIREFIGHT The Army exchanged fire with a wanted suspect in the Bekaa Valley while attempting to arrest him.



The suspect was successfully detained and no casualties were reported.



According to the Army statement, the suspects were allegedly involved in hashish production.



The suspect is reportedly from the eastern town of Brital, near Baalbeck.

