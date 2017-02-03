Six parliamentary seats should be reserved for expats: Bassil

Minister Gebran Bassil Thursday called for the Lebanese diaspora to be assigned six MPs to represent them at the next elections.



Lebanese parties are currently debating the formation of a new electoral law to replace the controversial 1960 majoritarian system before this year's upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for May.



Bassil went on to praise Lebanese expatriates for the adding value to the countries where they reside.



In November 2015, Parliament approved a draft law allowing foreigners of Lebanese descent to apply for citizenship. The Free Patriotic Movement, headed by Bassil, and the Lebanese Forces were major proponents of the law.

