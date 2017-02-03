LCP man released after arrest over social media post

A member of the Lebanese Communist Party was released on bail Thursday after spending five days in custody charged with defamation of the president, prime minister and speaker of Parliament. Hasan Saad was detained Saturday after posting a status to his personal Facebook account on Jan. 17 that criticized senior Lebanese officials. Judge Nadine al-Kari ordered his release on a LL400,000 ($266) bail on the condition that he attend trial sessions.



A number of LCP members held a symbolic protest Thursday in Sidon outside the Justice Palace, ahead of Saad's trial.

