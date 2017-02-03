LAU readying strategic plan: president

The Lebanese American University is gearing up to launch its third five-year strategic plan based on three main pillars aimed at ensuring the best education possible for its students, according to LAU President Joseph Jabbra. Speaking in an interview with The Daily Star in his office at the university's Beirut campus, Jabbra pointed out that LAU has emerged as "a powerhouse in American higher education," saying its mission emphasizes academic excellence and social skills.



"Now, we are in the process of finalizing the third strategic plan that fully promotes and supports LAU's mission to ensure the greatest education possible for student success".



He added that the plan is founded on three pillars that aim to increase quality and delivery at LAU.



The LAU head said the university was also part of the Model United Nations program, aiming to enlighten students on the importance of the United Nations, diplomacy and international relations.



However, despite regional conflicts, the LAU head said the institution had not seen a particularly notable increase in the number of students from Gulf Arab countries.



Jabbra said the main goal of the financial aid program was to allow the maximum number of students to access university education.



Jabbra said the aid-loan-scholarship program is mainly funded from LAU's budget as well as donations.



Jabbra said that donations to LAU come from everywhere.

...