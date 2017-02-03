‘GH’ reveals life of a gamer, talks every teen’s dream

Team Liquid is among the top 10 global Dota2 teams and is currently ranked at seventh place. GH, while acting as a stand-in for another player, said he was the main factor in helping Team Liquid rampage on an undefeated streak to secure first place at the prestigious Dream League Season 6 title.



Dota2 gaming professionals are in for a lucrative career, if they win tournaments that is. The total prize pool at Dream League Season 6 came to $231,000 .



"The International" is Dota2's biggest tournament and brings together teams from around the world to compete for the grand prize.



Two teams of five players each select one of 113 character pool of "heroes". The objective is a battle to destroy the opposing team's "ancient" structure.



The role requires a lot of synergy and teamwork with the farming "carry" player.

