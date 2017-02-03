Frangieh fires salvo at Christian rivals

MP Sleiman Frangieh Thursday lambasted the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces, accusing the two main Christian parties of seeking to eliminate their Christian opponents through a controversial hybrid vote law under the pretext of regaining the community's rights.



Frangieh's unexpected tirade was also seen as targeting Aoun and came amid a snowballing dispute between rival factions over the best electoral law to replace the contested 1960 majoritarian system, a row that is threatening to throw the country into renewed political deadlock.



MPs from Jumblatt's bloc have been touring leaders of various blocs to convey the Progressive Socialist Party's concerns over a proportional vote law.



Bassil's hybrid law formula calls for electing a part of parliamentary seats under a majoritarian system and another part under a proportional vote law.



"Any electoral law will include some provisions from proportional representation," the source told The Daily Star.



For his part, Aoun threatened to exercise his constitutional prerogatives if rival parties failed to agree on a fair electoral law soon.

...