Some 6,000 fighters from Lebanon have joined militants in Syria: report

More than 6,000 Lebanese and Palestinians have departed Lebanon in the last five years to join armed groups in Syria, with around 1,300 of them killed in the battle field.



A number of the fighters were killed and others were still engaged in battles alongside militant groups such as Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly called the Nusra Front.



It said that the numbers of fighters from Lebanon joining militant groups have significantly increased since 2011, when the conflict erupted in the neighboring country Syria.

