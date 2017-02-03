Lebanon workers step up protests against illegal competition

Workers in east Lebanon and van drivers in north Lebanon Friday protested against illegal competition in the country.



The National News Agency reported that labors in Baalbeck's Al-Ain town rallied to demand that authorities act against the competition imposed by Syrians in the market place.



Lebanon has been increasingly tightening residency rules for Syrian nationals.



Lebanon is currently hosting 1.03 million Syrians registered with the UNHCR, though the Lebanese government estimates numbers to be closer to 1.5 million.

...