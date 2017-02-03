Time to help Lebanese captives freed from Syrian prisons: Keyrouz

The Lebanese detainees freed from Syrian prisons 'have suffered dearly, and it is time to help them', Lebanese Forces MP Elie Keyrouz said Friday.



Keyrouz promised to propose a pension plan for detainees liberated from Syrian detention centers.



The draft law regarding the compensation or pensions for Lebanese captives freed from Syrian prisons will be re-introduced next week after being first proposed on July 14, 2008, Keyrouz said.



According to Keyrouz, the proposed legislation is inspired by law 264/2001, which grants compensation to liberated captives from Israeli prisons.

