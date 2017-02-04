Bassil calls on expats to reclaim citizenship

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil warned Lebanese expats in South Africa Friday that the failure to reclaim their Lebanese citizenship would lead to the loss of Lebanon to terrorists and refugees.



At the ceremony held under the patronage of Lebanese charge d'affaires in South Africa Ara Khatchadourian, Bassil compared the political agreements in Lebanon to those which led to the fall of the Berlin Wall.



Later in the day Friday, Bassil met with the South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane where the two renewed bilateral ties calling for a future agreement to annul the requirement of travel visas between Lebanon and South Africa.



Bassil also touched on the recent immigration policies from U.S. President Donald Trump, saying Lebanon was not one of the seven countries from which nationals were banned from entering America.

