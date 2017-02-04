Lebanon received $1.6B for Syrians since London meet

A year after the London conference on supporting Syria and the region, Lebanon has received millions in funding to help mitigate the worst of the fallout from the crisis, but its impact continues to be severe.



Last month, U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Philippe Lazzarini stated that Lebanon had received an estimated $1.6 billion in assistance in 2016, making it the country to receive the most humanitarian aid worldwide after Syria.



Lebanon also made a number of pledges in a five-year plan to address areas of weaknesses in service provision and infrastructure, noting a World Bank report that estimated Lebanon had incurred losses of $13.1 billion since 2012, $5.6 billion in 2015 alone.



Since the conference, Lebanon has made strides in access to school places, and aimed to increase enrollments by 45,000 places last September.

