Aoun vows to confront parties blocking vote law

parties blocking vote law



President Michel Aoun Friday vowed to confront parties that are obstructing the endorsement of a new electoral law, ramping up pressure on rival politicians to agree on a vote system to replace the disputed 1960 majoritarian formula.



In a fresh escalation of his opposition to the 1960 law as the country is drawing close to the Feb. 21 deadline for parliamentary elections slated for May, Aoun threatened to put a new voting system to a popular referendum if rivals hit a deadlock over an electoral law agreement.



Aoun Thursday threatened to exercise his constitutional prerogatives if rival parties failed to agree on a fair electoral law soon.



The president Friday stressed that the country would not enjoy political stability without a new vote law and warned that he would stand against parties that are blocking the approval of this law.



Bassil's hybrid law formula calls for electing a part of parliamentary seats under a majoritarian system and another part under a proportional vote law.

...