Agreeing on vote law referendum difficult: Lebanese MP

MP Boutros Harb Saturday said that that lawmakers' failure to agree on a new electoral law would make it difficult for them to agree to put the matter to the public.



"The referendum idea constitutes seeks to avoid [staging] elections," Harb told a local radio station.



In a fresh escalation of his opposition to the 1960 law as the country is drawing close to the Feb. 21 deadline for parliamentary elections slated for May, President Michel Aoun threatened to put a new voting system to a popular referendum if rivals deadlocked over a new law to govern the May 2017 parliamentary elections.

...