North Lebanon farmers call for govt support

Farmers in north Lebanon called on the government on Saturday to offer assistance in the face of increased pressures both domestic and abroad.



The demonstration follows a similar act by farmers in south Lebanon, who scattered produce across the Zahrani highway on Wednesday to protest the lack of supervision of Syrian imports that they say are crippling the sector.



Former Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb banned the import of Syrian products in June 2015 in an attempt to protect local farmers.

...