PSP head calls for comprehensive secularization before endorsing proportionality

Progressive Socialist Party head Walid Jumblatt Sunday called for comprehensive secularization prior to endorsing proportionality of representation in the Lebanese Parliament.



Free Patriotic Movement has proposed secular representation along with a proportional electoral law.



The PSP and Future Movement have repeatedly said they are not currently in favor of a proportional voting system.



Jumblatt, a Druze figure, has been urging political parties to respect the role of his sect's representatives in the political scene.



PSP, Future and LF have proposed a hybrid law merging aspects of proportional and majoritarian voting formulas.



Several political parties, including Jumblatt, argue that the Taif Accord did not mention proportional representation in the Parliament.

