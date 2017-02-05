FPM and Future to form an electoral alliance: Future MP

Future MP Bassem Shabb Sunday signalled an electoral alliance with the Free Patriotic Movement, local media reported.



Shabb was referring to the new electoral agreements that parties are expected to reach, noting that the viewpoints of President Michel Aoun, the former FPM head, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri regarding the elections are harmonious.



FPM and Future were rivals during the last 2009 elections in several electoral constituencies.



The agreement is expected to extend to the electoral law and parliamentary elections.

