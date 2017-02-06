Tech looking to shake up the Lebanese dining scene

On the fast-paced Lebanese dining scene, tech is looking to shake up the market. Mobile apps and online platforms for the restaurant market have been ubiquitous in major cities in the West and beyond for years, but their success has been late in Beirut.



Mobile app Onlivery is on a mission to change food delivery.



More than 450 restaurants are registered within the app, spanning all styles of cuisines available.



Orders made through Onlivery go to the restaurants via the company's system, which Majzoub said alerts the establishment that a new request has been made.



Company founder and manager Aoni Ahdab told The Daily Star that his aim is to give clients a smooth experience with the more than 100 restaurants registered in the app. Having used similar platforms in New York before moving back to Lebanon, Ahdab said he decided to exploit his experience as a user to craft an app in Lebanon.



Apps that seek to improve restaurant customer experience and make diners' lives easier are applauded by the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Nightclubs and Patisseries in Lebanon.

...