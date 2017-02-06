Tackling Daesh on the streets of Beirut

When her cousin, who she said was a beautiful young woman, was taken by the militant group as a bride for Baghdadi, Amal decided to flee her hometown with her own five daughters and head for Beirut.



From her new home in a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Amal said she still fears the militant group she escaped from.



In the impoverished neighborhood of Beirut, Amal said she sees Daesh cells recruiting more and more people into its ranks but added that she can't stand idly by.



Lebanese security sources regularly arrest suspected members of militant groups and Daesh cells.



Maya said the she believes the appeal of Daesh lies in its ability to offer recruits three things: identity, money and weapons.



While these documents are not distributed in Lebanon, identity is a powerful tool to recruit those who are stateless or part of stigmatized communities within the country.



Rescue Me is one of a handful of organizations that have access to prison facilities in the country, where the two sisters meet those who have been arrested by the Lebanese state for joining the ranks of Daesh, Al-Qaeda and other extremist groups and study the reasons for their recruitment.

...